Coast Guard seeks public input on navigation requirements study

The Coast Guard is asking for public input for a study of navigation requirements for the entire Western Rivers System which includes a portion of the Apalachicola River.
The Coast Guard Waterways Analysis and Management System study will review the Western Rivers Aids to Navigation System.
The Coast Guard operates the system on the Mississippi River and on its tributaries.The system includes the Flint River, the Chattahoochee River and the Apalachicola River above its confluence with the Jackson River.
The Western Rivers study is the third of a series of U.S. Coast Guard navigation systems reviews.
The first study identified requirements for the Atlantic and Gulf Seacoast and the second study is reviewing navigation requirements for the Pacific Seacoast and Islands.
The Coast Guard says the studies will promote the safety of future maritime transportation and commerce on U.S. navigable waters.
Public input will be accepted until July 1st.
Interested mariners and maritime stakeholders can provide input on-line.
