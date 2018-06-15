Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: WILLIAMS DOCK AND BOAT LIFT
Location Id: 364134
Location Name: 881 WEST BAYSHORE DR
County: Franklin
Application Number: 364134-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: BEECH DOCK ADDIDTION
Location Id: 320470
Location Name: SR 30E [DOCK]
County: Gulf
Application Number: 320470-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 49 BONE BLUFF CIRCLE FLOATING
Location Id: 364764
Location Name: 49 BONE BLUFF CIRCLE FLOATING DOCK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 364764-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CAPE VIEW ESTATES
Location Id: 357087
Location Name: CAPE VIEW ESTATES
County: Gulf
Application Number: 357087-003
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: FSU EE SEAGRASS RESEARCH
Location Id: 365124
Location Name: FSU EE SEAGRASS RESEARCH / ST. JOESPH BAY
County: Gulf
Application Number: 365124-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name: CITY OF CARREABELLE CITY HALL
Location Id: FLR10RX52
Location Name: Carrabelle City Hall
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR10RX52-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: SAPP BORROW PIT
Location Id: 364942
Location Name: Sapp Borrow Pit
County: Franklin
Application Number: 364942-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: CARRABELLE ROCK
Location Id: 224961
Location Name: GFP TIMBERLANDS, LLLP - CARRABELLE ROCK MINE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 224961-001
For further information, please contact the Mining And Mitigation / Oil And Gas Program permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8336
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: KADEL ROOF
Location Id: 349444
Location Name: KADEL - 339 BRUCE ST
County: Franklin
Application Number: 349444-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: HUNNICUTT
Location Id: 365214
Location Name: HUNNICUTT
County: Franklin
Application Number: 365214-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: DOCK
Location Id: 365383
Location Name: MCMILLAN - 1569 ALLIGATOR DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 365383-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System Permit
Project Name: WAKULLA WATER SYSTEM
Location Id: 217003
Location Name: RIVERSINK BAPTIST CHURCH
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 217003-004
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: MCNALLY SF RESIDENCE
Location Id: 358151
Location Name: MCNALLY SF RESIDENCE
County: Gulf
Application Number: 358151-002
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Individual With No Conceptual Approval Permit
Project Name: TAYLOR WHITE CITY DITCH
Location Id: 364893
Location Name: TAYLOR WHITE CITY DITCH
County: Gulf
Application Number: 364893-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: FSU EE SEAGRASS RESEARCH
Location Id: 365126
Location Name: FSU EE SEAGRASS RESEARCH / APALACHICOLA BAY
County: Franklin
Application Number: 365126-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 316 GIBSON STREET [BOAT LIFT]
Location Id: 365084
Location Name: 316 GIBSON STREET [BOAT LIFT]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 365084-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300