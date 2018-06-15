Triumph Gulf Coast to fund technical training in Wakulla County schools

Triumph Gulf Coast is working on a contract with Wakulla County to provide career and technical training to younger students.Triumph Gulf Coast approved a funding request earlier this year to help Wakulla County bring technical training to elementary and middle schools in Wakulla County that will mesh with advanced training at the high school level.
It’s expected to result in more than 400 students earning national industry certifications in information technology, HVAC and automotive maintenance in the first five years of the program.
The funding for the program is part of nearly one and half billion dollars that will be distributed by Triumph Gulf Coast over the next 12 years to the eight Gulf coast counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Franklin County is currently seeking funding for similar programs including additional Science, technology, engineering and math education for K through 8th graders.
Franklin County would also like to partner with Lively Technical Center to expand vocational training in the county's high school.
It would involve the construction of a new vocational training building which could then offer welding classes first and then other courses including HVAC, plumbing and electrical.
The applications for the funding is due at Triumph Gulf Coast by August the 1st.
