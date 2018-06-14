Lombardi's seafood park in Apalachicola will remain closed to the public for a while longer.
The park is closed while an old shucking house there is converted into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
There are other improvements too, including new restrooms and a pavilion overlooking the Bay, the boat ramp,and the fishing pier.
The project is being funded through money collected from BP after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
County coordinator Michael Moron said there have been numerous delays to the project including structural issues, septic issues and even the discovery of old fuel tanks near the work site.
Moron said the project completion date is now the end of August.
County commissioners, however, said the ramp there needs to be opened to the public sooner than that.
Commissioners said the project has been going on way too long and people becoming upset that they can't get to the public boat ramp there.
Commission chairman Smokey Parrish said its ironic that the project was selected for funding because the park was off-limits to the public during the oil spill and now the park is off-limits to the public while oil spill money is being spent there.
