Local oystermen cited for harvesting undersized oysters

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it is having a problem with some local oystermen harvesting undersized oysters.
In Florida, oysters have to be at least 3 inches before they can be legally harvested.
Earlier this month FWC Officers conducted inspections of commercial shellfish harvesters in the Eastpoint area.
The officers boarded several vessels and wound up issuing a number of citations for possession of undersized oysters.
Officers say in one case at least 72 percent of the oysters were undersized.
