Kevin McCarey Adventure Filmmaking & Travel Memoir Presentation

Saturday, June 16th 2018
3pm-6pm
Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art
Free Admission
Join National Geographic filmmaker Kevin McCarey for his presentation on adventure filmmaking: Cinematic Journeys. McCarey has filmed worldwide from remote Pacific Islands to Africa's Kalahari Desert and many intriguing places in between. He has won multiple Emmy Awards for his work. In 2017, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Marine Sanctuaries.
This will be followed by a discussion on writing the travel adventure memoir. His first book Islands Under Fire received a starred review from Publishers Weekly. His most recent work Oceans Apart will be available for a book signing immediately after the presentation.
"McCarey's tales are festive adventures, lively and mischievous, soulful and sincere," wrote Geoffrey Luck, Executive Producer, National Geographic.
A Meet & Greet Reception will be held
Friday, June 15th at 6pm at HCA
