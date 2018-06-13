Six inmates at the Franklin County jail were treated Monday after smoking synthetic marijuana, better known as K2.
Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith said some of the inmates were hospitalized briefly but were returned to the jail; one inmate lost consciousness and was taken to intensive care in Tallahassee. .
The drug was smuggled into the county jail by a female inmate who was arrested over the weekend at Franklin Correctional Institution in Carrabelle for bringing in contraband.
The sheriff said that even though she was strip searched, she was carrying contraband “inside her body” and that was not found.
The K2 got out to the inmates and they smoked it and had an adverse reaction to it.
The Sheriff’s Office has taken steps to keep contraband out of the jail, - the jail now only allows video visitation of inmates and the sheriff's office has added additional fencing to keep people from throwing drugs into the yard where inmates exercise.
