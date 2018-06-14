Local inmate facing more charges after threatening sheriff and his family

A Carrabelle man already being held at the Franklin County jail in connection with a armed standoff last month is now facing additional charges for threatening the life of Sheriff AJ Smith and his family.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged 31 year old Daniel Gray with corruption against a public servant after review of a recorded phone call made by Gray using another inmates PIN number.
Gray was already facing three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal mischief after the standoff in Carrabelle last month.
Gray was one of the six inmates to ingest synthetic marijuana this week; he had be taken to the hospital for treatment.
The phone call was discovered on Monday while officials were conducting an investigation for contraband inside of the detention center.
The sheriff's office said Gray made threats to murder Sheriff Smith as well as to murder and rape family members of his.
The Sheriff’s Office says it takes this matter seriously and will continue to do so for all such threats against any public servant in our community.
