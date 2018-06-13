"Stumpy" goes home to the gulf

Gulf Specimen Comes to the Aid of Cold Stunned Sea Turtles
Dear friend of the aquarium,
Stumpy is a juvenile green sea turtle who came to us on January 14th, 2018 during a cold stun event that occurred in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Sea turtles are reptiles making them cold blooded and unable to regulate their own body temperature. When the water temperature gets below 50 degrees, turtles may freeze up in order to retain body heat. This caused many turtles to wash ashore, in need of a place to warm up! Stumpy was found with its front left flipp
er entangled in fishing line. Stumpy's flipper was so badly entangled that the flipper was necrotic, dead, due to loss of blood flow. Our vet opted to amputate the limb to provide a better life for Stumpy. Stumpy has been healing wonderfully and adapting well to life with a missing limb. She was released at Dog Island Friday June 8th, on a nice sunny afternoon. We want to give a big thank you to Terri from Dog Island, Michael from FWC, and all of our interns and employees for helping facilitate in Stumpy's Rehabilitation. Congratulations Stumpy, have a wonderful journey across the ocean for many years to come.
Sincerely, Cypress Rudloe Executive Director
