NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 13, 2018

Swim into Sea Turtle Week 2018
Join us in celebrating Sea Turtle Week 2018 by learning more about these marvelous marine creatures! Check out the following turtle features, with more on our site:
Welcome to Sea Turtle Week
In a new leadership message, Donna Wieting, head of NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources, reflects on the challenges facing sea turtles and the positive signs of progress toward their conservation.
New Leatherback Sea Turtle VideoPacific leatherback sea turtles are one of NOAA Fisheries’ Species in the Spotlight. This new video explores what we know about this population.
Necropsies Reveal Sea Turtle Secrets –
Researchers at NOAA partner institutions necropsy the sea turtles that do not survive cold water stranding in New England, and they uncover valuable life history data.
Story Map: NOAA’s Work in Our Ocean
June is National Ocean Month
, and a new story map, Our Ocean
, shares a glimpse of NOAA’s activities in the global ocean. From the sound of singing whales (turn up your audio!) to NOAA’s new 72-hour ocean forecasts, 3D-printed coral polyps, and game-changing saildrones, Our Ocean
delivers a dynamic look at the remarkable range of NOAA’s work.
NOAA Teams Up with India for Ocean Observation
This month, a team of 20 NOAA scientists will journey to Goa, India, to meet with 200 of India’s leading ocean, atmosphere, and fisheries scientists to mark a decade of productive collaboration on ocean and atmospheric observations. A vitally important system of observational buoys in the Indian Ocean serves as a key tool for early detection of monsoons in India as well as ocean patterns that inform U.S. weather prediction.
West Coast
Released Balloons Turn into Deadly Ocean Trash
Every balloon released during well-meaning celebrations returns to earth as trash, with grave potential to injure or kill wildlife. Balloons can travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles before landing, and those that land in the ocean resemble jellyfish—sea turtles’ favorite food.
Pacific Islands
Fisheries Management in Overlapping Jurisdictions – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking public input on management of U.S. fishing vessels in the area of overlapping jurisdiction between the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. Please submit your comments by July 12
Southeast
Mississippi Trustees Seek Project Ideas
The Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment has started the restoration planning process for 2018–2019, and they would like your input. Please submit ideas for restoration projects in Mississippi by August 10
for consideration in Restoration Plan II.
Greater Atlantic
Update on Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoys
Currently, Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System(CBIBS) buoys report real-time weather, wave, current, and water-quality data at six stations around the Chesapeake Bay. Buoys at several additional stations were damaged during an ice storm in January. NOAA is working to replace those buoys with new, smaller, easier-to-maintain versions as development and testing allow.
Future Lobster Reporting Requirements – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to notify fishermen who hold federal permits for American lobster that, in the future, the agency may implement mandatory lobster harvest reporting requirements. Please submit comments by July 16
Scoping for Bluefish Allocation Amendment
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission have scheduled a series of scoping hearings to gather public input on the range of issues and information to be considered in the Bluefish Allocation Amendment. Hearings will be held June 20 to July 16
in nine coastal states, Massachusetts to Florida.
Events
June 14
Last day of New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Portland, Maine.
June 14
Reddit “Ask Us Anything” chat
with scientists on board NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer
June 14–15
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 14 and July 23Informational webinars on federal for-hire permit holders, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
June 18–21
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Key West, Florida.
June 18–27
Four public webinars about the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program
, including reporting and recordkeeping requirements and software testing updates.
June 19
Woods Hole Juneteenth Celebration
in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
June 20–July 16
Twelve public scoping hearings
in nine Atlantic coastal states on the bluefish allocation amendment
June 26
Webinar on NOAA Fisheries’ notice to collect information on IUU fishing, bycatch, and shark catch by foreign vessels
June 26
Public meeting
of the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group
in New Orleans.
June 29
Public meeting
on the definition of fish aggregating devices
in La Jolla, California; please RSVP by June 22
June 29
Public meeting
, via teleconference, of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Permanent Advisory Committee
July 3 and 23
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops
in Florida and Maryland.
July 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Announcements
June 15
Applications due for position of Deputy Director of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
June 22
Nominations due for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award
July 23
Pre-proposals due for FY 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.