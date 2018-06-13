Wednesday, June 13, 2018

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 13, 2018


NOAA Fish News
June 13, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS


Sea Turtle Week
Swim into Sea Turtle Week 2018
Join us in celebrating Sea Turtle Week 2018 by learning more about these marvelous marine creatures! Check out the following turtle features, with more on our site:
Donna Wieting
Welcome to Sea Turtle Week
In a new leadership message, Donna Wieting, head of NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources, reflects on the challenges facing sea turtles and the positive signs of progress toward their conservation.
Leatherback tagging
New Leatherback Sea Turtle VideoPacific leatherback sea turtles are one of NOAA Fisheries’ Species in the Spotlight. This new video explores what we know about this population.
Faces of Sea Turtle Conservation
Faces of Sea Turtle ConservationMeet three NOAA scientists developing a new technique to gain new insights on sea turtle populations.
sea turtle necropsy
Necropsies Reveal Sea Turtle Secrets – Researchers at NOAA partner institutions necropsy the sea turtles that do not survive cold water stranding in New England, and they uncover valuable life history data.
Hawksbill face
Share the Shore with Turtles in Hawaii – Watch a video to learn about safe viewing guidelines for sea turtles (and dolphins and monk seals) in Hawaii.
How to help
Learn How to Help
Learn what to do if you see a sea turtle in distress
.
Our Ocean story map
Story Map: NOAA’s Work in Our Ocean
June is National Ocean Month, and a new story map, Our Ocean, shares a glimpse of NOAA’s activities in the global ocean. From the sound of singing whales (turn up your audio!) to NOAA’s new 72-hour ocean forecasts, 3D-printed coral polyps, and game-changing saildrones, Our Ocean delivers a dynamic look at the remarkable range of NOAA’s work.

India collaboration
NOAA Teams Up with India for Ocean Observation
This month, a team of 20 NOAA scientists will journey to Goa, India, to meet with 200 of India’s leading ocean, atmosphere, and fisheries scientists to mark a decade of productive collaboration on ocean and atmospheric observations. A vitally important system of observational buoys in the Indian Ocean serves as a key tool for early detection of monsoons in India as well as ocean patterns that inform U.S. weather prediction.

West Coast


Balloon trash
Released Balloons Turn into Deadly Ocean Trash
Every balloon released during well-meaning celebrations returns to earth as trash, with grave potential to injure or kill wildlife. Balloons can travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles before landing, and those that land in the ocean resemble jellyfish—sea turtles’ favorite food.

Pacific Islands


Overlapping jurisdictions2
Fisheries Management in Overlapping Jurisdictions – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking seeking public input on management of U.S. fishing vessels in the area of overlapping jurisdiction between the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission. Please submit your comments by July 12.

Southeast


Okeanos camera
Join NOAA in Exploring the Southeastern U.S. Continental Margin
Through July 2, NOAA and partners are conducting a two-part ocean exploration expedition on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer to collect critical baseline information about poorly understood deepwater areas of the southern United States. You can watch live video feeds of the divesdaily, or chat with scientists in a Reddit “Ask Us Anything”on June 14.

Mississippi sunrise
Mississippi Trustees Seek Project Ideas
The Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment has started the restoration planning process for 2018–2019, and they would like your input. Please submit ideas for restoration projects in Mississippi by August 10 for consideration in Restoration Plan II.

Greater Atlantic


Choptank rain garden
Residents’ Rain Gardens Help the Choptank
Rain gardens are areas designed to collect and filter rainwater runoff. The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, one of NOAA’s partners supporting the Choptank Habitat Focus Area, helps local landowners learn how to install rain gardens to manage stormwater on their properties.

CBIBS collage2
Update on Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoys
Currently, Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System(CBIBS) buoys report real-time weather, wave, current, and water-quality data at six stations around the Chesapeake Bay. Buoys at several additional stations were damaged during an ice storm in January. NOAA is working to replace those buoys with new, smaller, easier-to-maintain versions as development and testing allow.

American lobster v2
Future Lobster Reporting Requirements – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to notify fishermen who hold federal permits for American lobster that, in the future, the agency may implement mandatory lobster harvest reporting requirements. Please submit comments by 
July 16.

Blulefish illustration 4
Scoping for Bluefish Allocation Amendment
The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission have scheduled a series of scoping hearings to gather public input on the range of issues and information to be considered in the Bluefish Allocation Amendment. Hearings will be held June 20 to July 16 in nine coastal states, Massachusetts to Florida.

Events


June 14
Last day of New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine.
June 14
Reddit “Ask Us Anything” chat with scientists on board NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer.
June 14–15
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 14 and July 23Informational webinars on federal for-hire permit holders, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
June 18–21
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Key West, Florida.
June 18–27
Four public webinars about the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program, including reporting and recordkeeping requirements and software testing updates.
June 19
Woods Hole Juneteenth Celebration in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
June 20–July 16
Twelve public scoping hearings in nine Atlantic coastal states on the bluefish allocation amendment.
June 26
Webinar on NOAA Fisheries’ notice to collect information on IUU fishing, bycatch, and shark catch by foreign vessels.
June 26
Public meeting of the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group in New Orleans.
June 29
Public meeting on the definition of fish aggregating devices in La Jolla, California; please RSVP by June 22.
June 29
Public meeting, via teleconference, of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Permanent Advisory Committee.
July 3 and 23
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Florida and Maryland.
July 15
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Announcements


June 15
Applications due for position of Deputy Director of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
June 22
Nominations due for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award.
July 23
Pre-proposals due for FY 2019 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants.

Federal Register Actions

Visit regulations.gov for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.
