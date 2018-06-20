Major road project begins on 319 in Wakulla County next week

A project to widen and reconstruct a portion of Highway 319 in Wakulla County will start this month.
The 16 million dollar project will begin June the 26th and should be complete in the winter of 2020.
The work will extend about 3 miles from North of Highway 267 to the Leon County line – its part of a much larger plan to improve nearly 20 miles of road from Highway 98 into Leon County.
The project includes widening the Highway from 2 lanes to 4 lanes as well as milling and resurfacing the highway.
The project also includes a new stormwater management facility and the installation of new water lines and fire hydrants.
The Department of Transportation aid the work should have minimal impact on traffic as lane closures are prohibited between 6AM and 8 PM and access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times.
