1 of 35 Don't forget to download the Gulf Red Snapper app before fishing this Fourth of July

Fourth of July week is a great time to be out on the water fishing for red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters, but before you go, make sure you’ve downloaded the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper app for private anglers or the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper Charter app if you are a charter operation. These new smartphone apps were designed specifically for voluntary reporting of red snapper catch information and is available via your phone’s app store.
Remember, the season is open through July 20 for private recreational anglers, and you are required to have Gulf Reef Fish Angler on your license. You can get this printed on a license at no cost atGoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location you can purchase a license.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit can also participate in this season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in state waters only and must have State Gulf Reef Fish Charter on their license.
The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits is open through July 21, closing July 22.
To learn more about the 40-day recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Snappers.
Federal fishery managers are expected to announce an Atlantic red snapper season for federal waters soon. Learn more at sero.nmfs.noaa.gov.
