Tallahassee Crews to Deploy to Eastpoint this weekend

July 05, 2018
City of Tallahassee crews will deploy to Franklin County to assist with recovery needs following the devastating fire that burned more than 950 acres in the neighboring community of Eastpoint on Sunday, June 24.
Crew members from the City’s Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure will depart on Monday, July 9, bringing with them dump trucks, excavators and other equipment and supplies to assist with debris clean-up of the 36 homes that were destroyed during the fire.
“Tallahassee is a community that cares,” Mayor Andrew Gillum said. “Our residents immediately began collecting donations and delivering supplies to our neighbors in Eastpoint and the City of Tallahassee offered a lending hand with recovery efforts. I am extremely proud of our crews for dedicating their time and energy to helping those in need, and of our entire city for lending a hand when it was needed most.”
In addition, crews will bring with them food, clothing and other items that have been donated by City employees.
