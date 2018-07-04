4 Eastpoint residents file suit against Wildland Services for damages from wildfire

Four Eastpoint residents whose home and belongings were destroyed during a wildfire in Eastpoint on June 24th have filed suit against the company that started the fire.
Melanie Cooper, William Hathaway, Natasha Vinson, and Phillip Vinson have filed a lawsuit against Wildland Services Incorporated in Leon County.
The suit was filed Wednesday in Leon County.
Wildland Services conducted a controlled burn near Eastpoint on June 18th.
On June the 24th, the fire reignited and quickly spread into a residential neighborhood burning more than 800 acres and destroying 36 homes.
A state investigation found that the fire was caused by the controlled burn and not by lightning or other means.
Natasha and Philip Vincent owned a home at 706 Wilderness Road in Eastpoint which was destroyed in the blaze.
Melanie Cooper and and William Hathaway were tenants there and all of their belongings were destroyed
A dog belonging to Melanie Cooper also died in the fire.
The suit claims that the company is liable for not taking precautions and says the company should have kept bulldozers and people on site to eliminate the risk of the fire getting out of control.
The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and compensation in excess of 15 thousand dollars.
