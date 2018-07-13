Friday, July 13, 2018
Two more derelict vessels to be removed from local waterways
Franklin County Commissioners have signed an agreement to remove a derelict shrimp boat from the Apalachicola River and and one from the St. Marks River.
One of the shrimp boats is in Tucker Creek off the St. Marks River and the other near the west bank of the Apalachicola River, which actually places it in Gulf County.
Franklin County had to get Gulf County’s approval to allow the removal.
Morgan Marine Salvage and Recovery out of Freeport, Florida was selected to remove the vessels.
Over the past few years Franklin county has received state money to remove nearly 20 derelict vessels, which are not only safety and navigational hazards but can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel fuel into the water.
