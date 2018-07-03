A quick note from "Explore Northwest Florida"

Welcome, to our Summer 2018 Newsletter!
We made the announcement in our Spring Newsletter that RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc. embarked on a “re-branding” mission, keeping its name but publicly marketing under Explore Northwest Florida. We are pleased to share our new logo design with you in this edition and to let you know that we have selected a dynamic tagline, Choose Your Adventure.
We feel this new concept will strengthen our ability to attract visitors to our area by enhancing the promotion of our regional adventures, as well as grant us yet another opportunity to be a leader in the vast marketing limelight. In the coming months watch as we upgrade our website with this new re-branding concept, release new collateral materials that will encapsulate our region, create a new regional visitors guide, spearhead an expanded media campaign, and publicize our Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Trade Show lineup.
Summertime is the perfect season to Explore Northwest Florida's variety of water activities, from our cool springs to our salty beaches, and the fresh flowing waters, bountiful wildlife and tranquil recreational areas in-between. There is a picture-perfect adventure for everyone!
Choose Your Adventure
Pam Fuqua, President