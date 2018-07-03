A quick note from "Explore Northwest Florida"

Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Summer 2018 News
~featuring~
July Events & Activities
Welcome, to our Summer 2018 Newsletter!

We made the announcement in our Spring Newsletter that RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc. embarked on a “re-branding” mission, keeping its name but publicly marketing under Explore Northwest Florida. We are pleased to share our new logo design with you in this edition and to let you know that we have selected a dynamic tagline, Choose Your Adventure.

We feel this new concept will strengthen our ability to attract visitors to our area by enhancing the promotion of our regional adventures, as well as grant us yet another opportunity to be a leader in the vast marketing limelight. In the coming months watch as we upgrade our website with this new re-branding concept, release new collateral materials that will encapsulate our region, create a new regional visitors guide, spearhead an expanded media campaign, and publicize our Fall 2018/Spring 2019 Trade Show lineup.

Summertime is the perfect season to Explore Northwest Florida's variety of water activities, from our cool springs to our salty beaches, and the fresh flowing waters, bountiful wildlife and tranquil recreational areas in-between. There is a picture-perfect adventure for everyone!

Choose Your Adventure
Pam Fuqua, President
Marketing and Promoting Northwest Florida
RiverWay South/ Explore Northwest Florida
Awarded Two Grants from VISIT FLORIDA
Explore Northwest Florida President Pam Fuqua announces that VISIT FLORIDA has awarded two grants to our organization for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2018/2019. The first is a Cultural, Heritage, Rural and Nature Marketing Grant in the amount of $5,000 for the creation of a Regional Visitors Guide. The second is a Small Business Grant in the amount of $3,500 for Website Development. These awards have come just at the right time to assist with the development and implementation of our new organizational re-branding campaign.
Presentations and Events
Providing promotional presentations to boast on our accomplishments and share our future plans to groups and organizations, as well as participation in regional events to market our Northwest Florida adventures are key components to our marketing success.

﻿We would love to share our story with you or participate in your events, email us at info@explorenwflorida.com or give us a call 850-323-0567.

Here is a list of our recent marketing and promotional activities:
~Holmes County TDC
~Washington County TDC
~Altrusa Club of Marianna
~Florida Association of Chamber Professionals
~Florida Welcome Center Festivals & Tourism Appreciation Days
~Wildflower Festival
~FDEO and ARPC Trails Planning Regional Meeting
~Presentation to Staff and Campers at Amicalola State Park (GA)
﻿and Lakepoint State Park (AL)
Educational Opportunities
Explore Northwest Florida Representatives Attend
﻿Southeast Tourism Society
﻿ Marketing College
Explore Northwest Florida Board Members Christy Andreasen, Executive Director of Jackson County Tourist Development Council, Jason Cutshaw, Director of Administration at Walton County Tourism Development Council, and Kristy Terry, Executive Director of Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, along with ENWFL Project Manager Betty Webb, attended the recent STS Marketing College program held June 24-29, 2018 at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Christy Andreasen and Kristy Terry completed their first year, Jason Cutshaw completed his second year, and Betty Webb completed her third year, earning her Travel Marketing Professional Certification.

Andreasen, Terry and Webb attended the program under a scholarship award from RiverWay South Apalachicola Choctawhatchee, Inc.'s capacity building and educational enhancement program, funded in part by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
﻿For more than 25 years STS Marketing College® has been providing a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry.
Since its inception in 1992, the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College® has hosted tourism professionals, for one week, each year, at the University of North Georgia. Students participate in a curriculum designed to teach marketing techniques from all facets of the tourism industry.
Marketing College® professors are industry-related professionals from across the U.S., noted as experts in their field, who bring a working-knowledge of current trends, data, and implementation for tourism and travel.
Upon completion of the three-year Marketing College® curriculum, students receive a Travel Marketing Professional (TMP) certification, presented at a special graduation ceremony at the annual STS Conference.
Best Events Ever!
Independence Day Celebrations Around the Region
Apalachicola - July 3rd 5:00 PM
Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola’s Independence Eve Celebration at Riverfront Park. The event features live music, food trucks, a parade, ice cream social, veterans’ tribute, a performance of the National Anthem, and the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast. The fireworks are launched at dark from a barge in the Apalachicola River, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water.www.july3fireworks.com or 844-272-2523

Chipley - July 3rd 9:00 PM
The City of Chipley proudly presents its Patriotic Celebration onJuly 3, 2018 at Pal’s Park located at 1544 N Railroad Ave. Get your lawn chairs and tailgates ready for a grand fireworks display.
www.visitwcfla.com or 850-638-6013
Marianna - July 3rd All Day Event
The City of Marianna and Main Street Marianna invites you to attend the 8th annual July 3rd Fireworks celebration in Downtown Marianna. There are many great fireworks viewing sites, but the prime location is Madison Street Park, 2881 Madison Street at 10:30 pm. Make plans to come downtown early, eat at our local restaurants or food vendors, and let the children play in the splash pads. There will be food and arts & crafts vendors, along with live entertainment by Bama Jam starting at 5:00 PM. Don’t forget your lawn chair!
Chattahoochee - July 4th 2:00 PM
This year's celebration ends with a spectacular fireworks display courtesy of the City of Chattahoochee at dark (approx 9:30 pm) at 269 River Landing Road. Live music all evening, food & craft vendors, contests & games with prizes awarded, and free watermelon. Admission is $5 per car, $1 per walk in or motorcycle/bicycle. www.dosomethingoriginal.com
A variety of bands offer a great mix of music: Brett Wellman & the Stone Cold Blues Band, Six String South, Drummond Family Band, Johnny Calloway & Stimulus Package, Ira Daniels & Fusion Funk, Easy Company, and Wabi Sabi.

Holmes County - July 4th 8:30 PM
Come join the fun and fireworks!
Bonifay Recreation Center, Downtown Bonifay. Sponsored by the Holmes County Ministerial Association and other Patriotic Businesses & Individuals. For event details contact the Holmes County Tourist Development Council.

Panama City - July 4th 2:00 PM
Join Historic Downtown Panama City to celebrate our great nation and the freedoms we enjoy, hosted on the scenic Panama City Marina, 413 Harrison Avenue. The Marina will be closed and filled with vendors of every type. Live music on the green, featuring Will Thompson, as well as downtown’s favorite, Anthony Peebles. We start the event at 2pm, with the amazing fireworks display starting at 9pm. There is nothing more spectacular than fireworks set to music, mirrored by our picturesque bay beneath…www.bayartsevents.com/event/salute-to-freedom or 850-785-2554

Panama City Beach - July 4th @ Dark
Real. Fun. Fourth.
What better way to celebrate Independence Day then enjoying fireworks on the beach? Panama City Beach celebrates the Fourth of July with the largest display on the Gulf Coast as fireworks are fired along the beach from identical shows at City Pier and County Pier. Be sure to download the Kick’n 103.5 app for choreographed music for a patriotic simulcast during both Freedom Rocks! and the Star Spangled Spectacular! firework shows.
St. George Island - July 4th All Day Event
Everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration on the Beaches of St. George Island.
Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Grill at 68 West Gorrie Driveabout dark-thirty.
For more information call 850-927-2987
Vernon - July 4th 4:00 PM
Happy Independence Day!
Join the City of Vernon for its celebration of our independence on July 4, 2018. A parade downtown begins the festivities at4pm. A flag raising, games, inflatables, food and great live entertainment by country recording artist, Christon Birge will kick off at the Vernon Sportsplex at 5pm. Fireworks display begins at 9pm. www.visitwcfla.com or 850-638-6013

Chipley’s Spanish Trail Playhouse
Presents “George M. Cohan Tonight
July 7th & 8th - No one in show business ever did quite so many different things quite so well as the dynamic George M. Cohan (1878-1942). Join us to celebrate his glory at the Spanish Trail Playhouse, 680 2nd Street, Chipley.
Call us at 850-638-9113 for show times.
"Summer Nights at Sweet Bay"
Panama City Concerts in the Park
July 7th - 6:30 pm, Chris Godber Jazz.
July 21st - 6:30 pm, Panama City POPS
Join us for a concert in the park! Food and beverage will be available for purchase at each show. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and get here early for a good spot!  
Town-Wide Side Walk Sale, Historic Havana
July 14th - It’s summer time! And what better way to escape the kids and find some treasures than by joining us for a Sidewalk Sale! As always, we have the deals and steals to knock your socks off! Who wears those in the summer anyways? So stop in for a day full of shopping, dining and enjoying the beautiful weather.
Downtown Havana. www.dosomethingoriginal.com

Havana Antique Car Show
July 21st - Take a stroll in Havana and discover antique and unique cars in the Havana Car Show. Join for this day long event! Downtown Havana.www.dosomethingoriginal.com
C-Quarters Youth Fishing Tournament in Carrabelle
July 21st - All Day Event
Last year, over 150 kids fished the tournament with some traveling as far away as Louisiana. This year we expect even more to join the fun and fishing activities. There are nine categories of fish with three places in each catagory, trophies are awarded for each category. All entries in the tournament must attend a Fishing Clinic, they are instructed how to tie knots, tie on hooks, and overall safety while fishing. At completion of the clinic, each one receives a free rod and reel, a tee shirt, hat, and bait. C-Quarters Marina, 501 Saint James Avenue, Hwy 98, Carrabelle.
﻿HOPE for Heroes and Horses
5K Walk/Run in Youngstown
July 22nd - 7:00 AM to 1;00 PM - This is a fundraising event for The HOPE Project. Rescued horses help bring hope to our Heroes who may have been injured physically or emotionally. Services are provided to veterans, first responders and their families. 792 Highway 20, Youngstown. 850-527-5534


