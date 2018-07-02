Fireworks are fun, cool and mostly illegal in Florida

While you may be sorely tempted to shoot fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, we do need to let you know that the good fireworks are actually illegal in Florida.
Illegal fireworks include shells and mortars, multiple tube devices, Roman candles, rockets and firecrackers.
Basically any firework that flies is illegal in the sunshine state though the state does allow various types of sparklers.
Using fireworks is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
There will be at least four professional fireworks shows in the area this 4th of July holiday.
Monday evening there will be fireworks over the Carrabelle River.
On Tuesday night there will be fireworks shows in Apalachicola from Riverfront Park.
And on Wednesday, July the 4th there will be a fireworks show off the St. George Island public beach as well as in Sopchoppy.
All of the shows will start just after dark.
And if you want to see the full list of legal fireworks in Florida – follow the link we've set up on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
https://www.myfloridacfo.com/division/sfm/BFP/20172018SparklerListC2.pdf
http://live.oysterradio.com/