Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce August Newsletter

Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday,
August 8th
Up The Creek Raw Bar
August Business After Hours
Thursday, August 16th
Up The Stairs
Apalachicola
5:30pm-7:00pm
September Business Luncheon
Wednesday, September 5th
Noon
Visitor Statistics
June 2005 1,245
June 2006 1,791
June 2007 2,521
June 2008 2,278
June 2009 2,537
June 2010 2,082
June 2011 2,856
June 2012 2,433
June 2013 2,189
June 2014 1,060
June 2015 1,216
June 2016 1,156
June 2017 1,194
June 2018 1,428
St. George Island
June 2018 1,295
Users
Number of Sessions per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
|2018 - 2019 Membership Renewals
Invoices to all current Chamber Members were mailed the 17th of May.
Membership dues for the 2018-2019 year were due on or by July 1st, 2018
. If you did not receive your invoice and would like us to email it to you please contact us info@apalachicolabay.org
or call us at
850-653-9419.
We are currently in production of the new visitors guide. If you have not renewed your membership dues you will not be included in the updated guide.
The McIntosh Advertising & Design House, Inc. dba The MAD House
The MAD House creative mission stems from a singular goal of making sure the client's brand stands apart from the competition. We Deliver breakthrough branding, advertising and graphic design. www.the-mad-house.com
Forgotten Coast Community Church
Forgotten Coast Community Church is a come as you are casual environment with contemporary worship. Located at 207 Hwy 98
in Eastpoint.
Apalachicola Center for History Culture & Art
Located in the Historic Harrison-Raney Cotton Warehouse, HCA is dedicated to bringing art, culture and history to residents and visitors year-round. HCA exhibits regional and national fine art exhibits and artist workshops, hosts educational cultural events and houses historical artifacts from the surrounding area of Apalachicola. HCA is open Tuesday -Saturday, 12-5pm.
Fishing with Holland
Captain Junior Holland was born and raised right here in beautiful Apalachicola and has worked on the Apalachicola bay and river all his life.
Call 850-653-5030 to speak directly with Captain Junior. He'll tell you the honest truth on when the best time is to schedule your charter fishing trip. The old saying around town is, "If Jr. Holland isn't catching any fish, they went into hiding!"
Whether you're staying in Apalachicola, St. George Island, or anywhere nearby and want to go fishing, you'll be in for the thrill of the reel with Captain Junior Holland.
Specializing in catching large reds and trout as well as a variety of other fish including sheep head, white trout, triple tail, shark.... or whatever you're in the mood for. He has the knowledge and experience to help you have the trip you deserve.
Ribbon Cuttings
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
Southern Grace
The Chowder House
Smith Thompson Shawn Minacci Colon & Power PA
140 West 1st Street
St. George Islan
Member Updates
Southern Grace
Southern Grace has changed locations and can now be found at 21 Ave E
. next to the Dixie Theatre Apalachicola
SpotOn
Mainstream Merchant Services is now SpotOn. A merchant services company that integrates a loyalty and review platform into credit card processing. This helps merchants stay in touch with their customers better. Also seen in real time if a customer posts a review about your business, good or bad and have the ability to respond as needed.
SpotOn will save you money on your processing, guaranteed. If we cannot save you money, SpotOn will pay you $1,000
As a Member of the Chamber also, all other chamber members receive special Chamber pricing. Call today to see what your savings could be. We offer no contracts, no monthly minimums, no PCI fee and no statement fees. All this comes with your choice of terminal that is best suited for your business
Pam Nobles Studio
Chamber News
Downtown Oyster Roast
The Apalachicola Downtown Oyster Roast tickets are now on sale.
$60.00 per person.
Call 850-653-9419 for more information
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
August 1st
, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Learn all about sea turtles at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Charlie Sawyer - In Concert
August 1 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm $10
Charlie Sawyer, one of the Florida Panhandle's finest singer & songwriters will appear In Concert at Cat Pointe Music on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00 pm.
Don't miss this wonderful artist paying musical tribute to: Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, and others. Charlie will also be performing his much loved original songs. Don't miss this beloved troubadour of the Forgotten Coast. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online or at Cat Pointe Music.
Don't forget, BYOB!
Cat Pointe Music29 Island DriveEastpoint, FL 32328
ECCC Sizzler 5K
August 4th
Shaken and Stirred - In Concert
2018 St George Island Sizzler 5K Race and One Mile Fun Run is on for August 4, 2018. The Sizzler has been an annual event sponsored by a number of organizations including Apalachicola Bay Animal Clinic, Tate's Hell Track Club and The Franklin County Humane Society. This year, all proceeds benefit The Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, Inc. (ECCC). It is our first year to organize this event and all proceeds will benefit seniors throughout all of Franklin County, Florida. We are excited to carry on the tradition of the SGI Sizzler as well as adding some new features this year:
a new USTAF certified course
more water stops
a post race party featuring Chicken Wraps, Chips and Watermelon.
awards for the oldest male and female finishers
$1.00 off all alcoholic beverages purchased at Doc Myer's
4:00 pm - On-site Registration at Doc Myer's Island Pub and Sports Bar
6:30 pm - One Mile Fun Run
7:00 pm - 5K Race
7:30 pm - Post Race Party and Awards
We will have the traditional 3 deep age group awards as well as the Masters, Grand Masters, and Senior Grand Masters. We are presenting awards to celebrate our elders to the oldest male and female finishers.
This year's party and awards presentations will be held at Doc Myer's Island Pub and Sports Bar. Enjoy Chicken Wraps, Chips and Watermelon. Additionally, full bar and food menu is available for purchase at Doc Myer's and your ticket includes $1.00 off all alcoholic beverages. There will be live music from 4pm-close.
August 5 @ 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm$10
Cat Pointe Music is thrilled to announce a return engagement of the exciting duo Shaken and Stirred. Carol Harris and Randy Mims were a great hit at their special Father's Day concert and the audience demand for their return has been overwhelming. Don't miss these talented musicians who offer up a repertoire as diverse as a rainbow. From Jazz to Folk to Rock to Bluegrass to Classical, you are in for a musical feast with Shaken and Stirred. Tickets are $10 per person. And don't forget...BYOB!
Pam Nobles Studio
Saturday, August 11th & 25th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Chamber Business After Hours
Hosted By Up The Stairs
August 16th 5:30pm-7:00pm
Apalachicola
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
August 26th
The Full Moon Climbs at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island are held every month and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.