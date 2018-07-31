Gulf and Wakulla counties will share in over 10 million dollars in federal money to help secure voting equipment around the state.
The Florida Department of State recently approved $10.3 million dollars in election security grants for 49 Florida counties.
Gulf County was awarded just over 60 thousand dollars while Wakulla County received over 50 thousand dollars through the program.
The funding will help local Supervisors of Elections enhance their security so they can administer more secure voting this year.
The Department of State will continue to review and approve applications for the remaining counties in the coming days.
http://live.oysterradio.com/