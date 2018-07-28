Cat adoption fee waived for victims of Eastpoint wildfire

The Franklin County Humane Society is waiving our adoption fee for cats and kittens for the victims of the Eastpoint fire. We understand that although many who have suffered have moved into new dwellings, a house isn’t a home until there is a furbaby or two. It is our hope that the kitties will bring joy, happiness and a sense of normalcy after such a tremendous loss.
In addition, the Humane Society would like to offer everyone in the county an opportunity to adopt a cat or kitten for only $25.00 to acknowledge and thank the many people who stepped up and gave generously of their time and resources.
All are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, deflead and feline leukemia and FIV negative.
