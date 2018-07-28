Saturday, July 28, 2018
There will be a dedication ceremony for the new Island View park east of Carrabelle on August the 9th
Work on the park began last October and should be nearly complete early next month.
There was once a hotel on the 7.2 acre parcel but the land was purchased by Franklin County and is being turned into a public park.
Over a million dollars is being spent to restore and improve the two piers and to build a handicapped accessible boardwalk.
There will also be a ramp for canoers and kayakers, a central plaza ,and a concrete parking area.
The dedication ceremony is currently scheduled for August the 9th at 10 AM.
The public is invited to attend.
