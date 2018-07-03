Charles Wilson has been named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola.
Th is will be the 14th year of the parade which will be held on July the 3rd as part of Apalachicola's Independence Celebration.
The parade will honor Mr. Charles Wilson for his service, not just to our country, but to our local community as well.
Wilson is a distinguished military veteran who served a tour in Vietnam in 1967 and 68 as a combat engineer demolitions expert.
His main mission was to destroy tunnels in the Iron triangle.
Upon returning to Apalachicola, he founded the Franklin County Veterans Association and serves as post Commander at the American Legion Post 106.
If you want to watch the parade, the procession will travel down Avenue D, go under the bridge at Battery Park and proceed down Water Street to Riverfront Park for the Ice Cream Social at 7pm and the fireworks to follow at dusk.
The parade is organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast.
http://live.oysterradio.com/