Due to popular demand students at the Franklin County school will not have to wear school shirts next year.The Franklin County School Board voted 3-1 at their meeting in June to change the dress code so it no longer requires students to wear school shirts.
A recent survey requesting parent and community input showed that the majority of the over 600 respondents opposed the school uniform.
Even without the school shirts, student will be expected to dress appropriately and in a way that does not disrupt the teaching and learning environment.
Items that when worn together are usually indicative of gang memberships, or apparel that contains a message that is obscene, racist, or promotes illegal activities like drugs, alcohol, or tobacco products will not be permitted on school grounds or at school functions.
Clothing must not be sexually suggestive or feature crude or vulgar commercial lettering, printing, or drawings which would be offensive or insensitive to anyone on campus.
A full dress code will be sent home to parents of children attending the Franklin County School once it is amended
Students at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School are still required to wear their school shirts during school hours.
