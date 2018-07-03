Tuesday, July 3, 2018

ST GEORGE ISLAND 4th JULY PARADE STARTING TIMES AND ROUTE

 Participants for the ST GEORGE ISLAND 2018 4 th July PARADE will start lining up on West Pine street at 3rd street. Early Line up for the parade will begin at 9 AM. 

 The actual parade will commence at 10 AM 

 The parade route will be contained within our business district for safety and flow. 

 The Parade route will head east on Pine street until it reaches EAST 3 rd street. At this point parade will turn South and proceed to Gulf beach drive. At Gulf beach drive parade will turn west and proceed to 3 rd street west , where parade will terminate. 

 In the event of a light rain or shower the parade will go on as scheduled. 

 IF there is Thunder or lightning the parade will be cancelled for safety reasons. 

 The ST George Island Business association encourages everyone to participate or just enjoy the festivities, always keeping safety in mind!


