ST GEORGE ISLAND 4th JULY PARADE STARTING TIMES AND ROUTE

Participants for the ST GEORGE ISLAND 2018 4 th July PARADE will start lining up on West Pine street at 3rd street. Early Line up for the parade will begin at 9 AM.
The actual parade will commence at 10 AM
The parade route will be contained within our business district for safety and flow.
The Parade
route will head east on Pine street until it reaches EAST 3 rd street. At this point parade will turn South
and proceed to Gulf beach drive. At Gulf beach drive parade will turn west and proceed to 3 rd street
west , where parade will terminate.
In the event of a light rain or shower the parade will go on as scheduled.
IF there is Thunder or
lightning the parade will be cancelled for safety reasons.
The ST George Island Business association encourages everyone to participate or just enjoy the
festivities, always keeping safety in mind!
