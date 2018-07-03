FRANKLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT LAUNCHES MOBILE APP

Parent and community engagement is enhanced with a new district mobile app. The latest news and information from the Franklin County School District is now available on smartphones and mobile devices with the launching of a new mobile app today. The Franklin County School District is partnering with Blackboard to expand its communications outreach with a mobile app that is now available for free in the online iTunes® and Google Play® app stores.
The mobile app will offer an updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district’s website as well as all social media posts. Log-in credentials will be disbursed during Open House to allow parents to customize notifications they wish to receive. Notifications may include breaking news, updates about school closures, calendar changes, attendance alerts or even sports updates.
“Research has shown that students are more successful when parents and community members are actively engaged in their academic and extracurricular activities,” said Traci Moses, Superintendent of Franklin County. “The new district mobile app will help parents and community members to stay connected with our local schools, and stay involved in supporting the activities that our students are engaged in every day,”
The mobile app will combine all of the School District’s communication platforms into one source that is available at the fingertips. All stakeholders are encouraged to download the free mobile app “Franklin County SD” to their smart-devices at:Download from iTunes
http://live.oysterradio.com/