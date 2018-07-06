County commissioners have signed the federal grant that help fund our local emergency management office.
On Tuesday the board approved a Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant of just over 53 thousand dollars to help fund the Emergency Management Office.
Emergency Management Coordinator Tress Dameron said the money helps pay their salaries as well as other necessary functions.
The Emergency Management Office is Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
