Maddie & Tae will headline this year's Seafood Festival

The Florida Seafood Festival has announced its headliner for this year’s festival.
Country Stars Maddie & Tae will perform some of their biggest hits at the festival this year including their #1 hit “Girl In A Country Song” for which they also won the CMA Video of the Year.
The pair also swept the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards, winning both Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Country Song for the song “Fly.”
They also had hits with “Shut Up and Fish", and "Sierra".
Maddie & Tae will play the seafood festival main stage on Saturday, November the 3rd.
And as always there will a number of other local and regional bands playing at the festival this year – you can stay updated on Seafood festival news on-line at www.Floridaseafoodfestival.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/