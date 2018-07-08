Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Sunday, July 8, 2018
Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name:
LIABILITY REDUCTION
Location Id:
366339
Location Name:
FULTS PROPERTY
County:
Wakulla
Application Number:
366339-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
10:03 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home