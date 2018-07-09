Debris removal will begin today on Wilderness Road, Buck Street and Ridge Road in Eastpoint.
Those are the neighborhoods that were hit hardest by the wildfire that destroyed 36 homes on June the 24th.
A number of contractors have volunteered their time and machinery to clear the affected lots and remove the debris at no cost to the property owners.
Franklin County is allowing the debris to be hauled to the landfill, also at no cost to the homeowners.
There will be a number of dump trucks, excavators and other equipment and supplies to help with debris clean-up today through Wednesday.
Officials are asking that people avoid those roads today unless you are a resident.
If you have any questions about the work, you can contact the Franklin county Emergency Management Office.
