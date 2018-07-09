Permits go on-sale this month for the November Archery hunt and the January Primitive Weapons hunt on St Vincent Island.
These popular hunts give bowhunters and others three days in November and three days in January to target white-tailed deer, hogs, and raccoons on about 11,400 acres of untouched Florida wilderness.
The hunts are limited to 250 hunters.
The permits will go on-sale on July the 12th and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis..
The price is 27.50 per hunt and can be purchased on-line at www.gooutdoorsflorida.com.
You can also buy them at the Franklin County tax collectors office or anywhere else that sells hunting licenses.
