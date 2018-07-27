Friday, July 27, 2018
District 1 Commission Ricky Jones has been named to represent Franklin County on the Florida Association of Counties.
District 1 Commission Ricky Jones has been named to represent Franklin County on the Florida Association of Counties.
Jones will replace Cheryl Sanders who is not seeking another term on the county commission.
Sanders was appointed to the board by Governor Jeb Bush in 2005 and served in numerous leadership roles while on the Association.
The Florida Association of Counties lobbies the state legislature, the governor and Cabinet, various state agencies, commissions, and the courts representing the interests of Florida counties.
It is made up of all 67 Florida counties represented by 377 county commissioners.
http://live.oysterradio.com/