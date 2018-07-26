Piggot Asphalt chosen to relocate Gulf Shore Boulevard

Franklin County Commissioners have awarded the bid to relocate a portion of Gulf Shore Boulevard at Alligator Point to Piggot Asphalt and Sitework out of Medart.
Piggot was one of 7 companies to bid on the job, and they had the lowest acceptable bid at around 150 thousand dollars.
The highest bid was nearly 250 thousand.
The company will now move about 800 feet of Gulf Shore Boulevard further away from the Gulf to protect it from further erosion and storm damage.
That section of road was washed out by Tropical Storm Debby in 2012 and the county replaced it with a temporary unpaved road.
That was washed out in 2016 by Hurricane Hermine and replaced by another unpaved temporary access road.
The project will be funded mostly by FEMA, though the county will have to cover some of the costs.
