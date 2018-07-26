Thursday, July 26, 2018
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from Gulf County this week
According to the state's midweek red tide report, there was one positive sample found in Gulf County so far this week.
The report does not specify from which water the samples were collected.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
In 2015 a persistent red tide bloom decimated the scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
Researchers are still working to restore the bay scallop population in Gulf County.
