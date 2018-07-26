Download the 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide today

If you are a active service member, military veteran or the family member of one make sure to check out the state of Florida's 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide.
The annual guide, which is created by the Florida Defense Support Task Force, offers a summary of Florida’s laws, programs and services benefiting military service members and their families.
It also highlights Florida’s low tax and financial advantages, educational benefits, professional licensure opportunities and fee waivers for service men, women and their families stationed in Florida.
The Florida Military-Friendly Guide is distributed annually to Florida’s military bases and defense communities.
Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, 20 major military installations and three unified commands.
The defense industry provides an annual economic impact of $84.9 billion dollars and accounts for more than 801,000 jobs in Florida.
Defense continues to be the fourth largest contributor to the state economy behind agriculture and tourism.
A digital copy of the 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide is available at https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/Florida-Military-Friendly-Guide-2018.pdf
