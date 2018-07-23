Franklin County saw a big jump in unemployment in June.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was 3.4 percent last month, that's up from 2.9 percent in May.
Even so, Franklin County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Florida.
Only 4 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's last month.
165 people were looking for work in Franklin County in June, up from 140 people the month before while the workforce decreased by 21 people.
Gulf County's unemployment also rose last month to 3.9 percent – there were 249 people looking for work in Gulf County in June.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent; Liberty County unemployment rose to 4.2 percent.
