Local oystermen are running out of time to get their oyster harvesting licenses.
Generally licenses have to be purchased by the end of June, but this year's deadline was extended to help oyster harvesters impacted by the Eastpoint wildfire on June the 24th.
The City of Apalachicola took over license sales beginning July the 1st and extended the final purchase date to July the 31st.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also agreed to extend the date to purchase a saltwater products license until July 31st.
Currently the oyster harvesting licenses cost of 100 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
If they are not purchased by the end of July there will be a 500 dollar late fee tacked on.
Oyster harvesters have to go to Apalachicola City Hall at 1 Avenue E to buy the license.
City Hall is open from 9 till 4 Monday through Friday.
And remember all oyster harvesters have to watch a 20 minute educational seminar before they can purchase the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesters license.
The seminar is still being shown at the old Research Reserve building at Scipio Creek at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street.
http://live.oysterradio.com/