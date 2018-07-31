Tuesday, July 31, 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know - August 2018

August 2018

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Non-stainless-steel hooks (steel and bronze) increase survival rates of fish. If these hooks cannot be removed from the fish, they will rust and deteriorate sooner than stainless steel and cadmium or nickel-plated hooks. They are also less toxic.
lionfish
Jason Blitzer with his Lionfish Challenge submission. Sign up for the Challenge today at MyFWC.com/Lionfish.
Shark-fishing from shore public workshops


Share your management input on this important issue

Information: The FWC needs your input on future management of the shore-based shark fishery. Share your input by attending a workshop in person or by sending us comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. local time:
  • August 6: Panama City, Gulf Coast State College, The Russell C. Holley and Herbert P. Holley Language and Literature Building, Sarzin Lecture Hall, 5230 West US Highway 98
  • August 7: Pensacola, Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center – Parks & Recreation Department, City of Pensacola, 913 South I Street
  • August 20: Daytona Beach, Piggotte Community Center, Reception Hall Room, 504 Big Tree Road
  • August 21: Jacksonville, Jacksonville University, J. Henry Gooding Building – Gooding Auditorium, 2800 University Blvd North
  • August 27: Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Beach Community Center, 509 Ocean Avenue
  • August 28: West Palm Beach, Palm Beach County, Department of Planning, Zoning & Building – The Vista Center, 2300 North Jog Road
  • August 29: Miami, Miami City Hall – Commission Main Chambers, 3500 Pan American Drive
  • August 30: Key Colony Beach, City Hall, 600 W. Ocean Drive
Past workshops:
  • July 18: Bradenton
  • July 19: Ft. Myers
Links for more information:
Workshops [MyFWC.com]
Agenda [MyFWC.com]

Red snapper – Atlantic federal


FWC gathering data at docks during season
Information: The recreational red snapper season in Atlantic federal waters will be open the weekends of Aug. 10-12 and 17-19. In Atlantic federal waters, the daily bag limit will be one fish per person and there is no minimum size limit.
During this season, FWC will have research staff collecting data on red snapper at many of Florida’s boat ramps and docks. As you return from your trip, please take a moment to share your catch information and allow our staff to take samples and measurements. This information helps us and our federal fishery partners improve management of this species.
In addition, help test electronic data collection by voluntarily reporting trip information on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s MyFishCount app. You can get more information at MyFishCount.com.
The app does not replace data collected dockside, though, so if you use the app, please also continue to allow staff to collect data when you return from your trip. 
Links for more information:
Snappers [MyFWC.com]

Lionfish Summit call for abstracts


Deadline is Aug. 3

Information: The FWC is seeking abstracts for the upcoming 2018 Lionfish Summit, Oct. 2-4 in Cocoa Beach. The deadline for abstract submissions is Aug. 3.
The Lionfish Summit will bring together marine resource management staff, dive professionals, researchers and ocean conservationists to discuss three main themes: Policy & Regulations, Control Efforts/Research & Monitoring, and Education & Outreach.
If you are interested in participating, submit an abstract (up to 1 page) on your work. Please let us know if you are interested in giving a 15-minute oral presentation or participating in a poster session and which theme your presentation will address. Space is competitive and submission of an abstract does not guarantee acceptance to present at the summit. Our selection committee will notify the accepted presenters on Aug. 13.
For questions, email Lionfish@MyFWC.com or call 850-487-0554.
Links for more information:
Lionfish Summit [MyFWC.com]

Greater amberjack – Gulf 


Recreational harvest opens Aug. 1
Information: The recreational greater amberjack season in Gulf state and federal waters opens Aug. 1and is scheduled to remain open through Oct. 31 in Gulf state waters.
The minimum size limit is 34 inches fork length. The daily bag limit is 1 fish per person.
Links for more information:
Amberjack [MyFWC.com]

Gray triggerfish – Gulf

 
Recreational harvest opens Aug. 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters opens Aug. 1 and is scheduled to remain open through Dec. 31 in Gulf state waters.
The minimum size limit is 15 inches fork length. The daily bag limit is 1 fish per person.
Links for more information:
Triggerfish [MyFWC.com]

Scallops – Gulf County


Season starts Aug. 17
Information: The bay scallop season starts Aug. 17 in all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County. The season will remain open in these areas through Sept. 30. Please note that the area marked with FWC buoys south of Black’s Island is a no-entry zone. Please do not swim, boat or scallop in that area.
Links for more information:
Scallops [MyFWC.com]
NEW2018scallopmap

2018 Lionfish Challenge


One more month left to get your lionfish tails in 
Information: The 2018 Lionfish Challenge runs through Sept. 3 and rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for removing lionfish. This year’s program includes a new tagged-lionfish component. Catch an FWC-tagged lionfish and win up to $5,000. Other prizes will be awarded for lionfish removal, tagged or not. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories will be crowned the 2018 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Register today or learn more about the program at MyFWC.com/Lionfish.
Links for more information:
Lionfish Challenge [MyFWC.com]
Challenge Promotional Video [YouTube.com/FWCSaltwaterFishing]
Spiny Lobster measurement

Spiny lobster


Season starts Aug. 6
Information: Spiny lobster opens for recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6.
The recreational daily bag limit and on-the-water possession limit is 6 per person.
Spiny lobster must have a carapace larger than 3 inches and, when harvested by diving, must be measured in the water. The carapace is measured beginning at the forward edge between the rostral horns, excluding any soft tissue, and proceeding along the middle to the rear edge of the carapace.
Harvest is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, the Biscayne Bay Card Sound Spiny Lobster Sanctuary and the no-take areas of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Links for more information:
Spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]
How to measure a spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]

Lobster trap soak


Commercial spiny lobster season trap soak period starts Saturday, July 28 in state waters
Information: The commercial spiny lobster season trap soak period starts early this year, on Saturday, July 28, in state waters. The Commission will discuss continuing this early soak in future years at their September meeting in Tallahassee.
Links for more information:
Spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]

We need your data

Information: Gulf red snapper season may be over, but it’s never too late to report your data.
Continue reporting information from your Gulf red snapper season trips via the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper and iAngler Gulf Red Snapper Charter apps! Learn more about these apps at GulfRedSnapper.org or Facebook.com/GulfRedSnapperApp.
In addition, if you have received a Gulf Reef Fish Survey in the mail, please fill that out and return it to us whether you use the app or not.  
And finally, don’t forget to renew your Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on your license annually at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com before fishing in Gulf state or federal waters for any of the following species: red snapper, gag grouper, greater amberjack, lesser amberjack, banded rudderfish, almaco jack, red grouper, black grouper, vermilion snapper, and gray triggerfish.

Blue crab trap closures 


Trap closures slated for Aug. 10-19 and Aug. 20-29
Information: To identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps, the FWC has established regional blue crab trap closures. These closed seasons only apply to standard blue crab traps. The harvest of blue crabs by other gear, such as dip nets and fold-up traps, is allowed during the closures. Traps that are attached to private property such as a dock can continue to be fished during the closures.
All waters of Brevard through Palm Beach counties, excluding the St. Johns River system, will be closed to the use of blue crab traps from Aug. 10-19.
All waters from the Georgia/Florida state line, excluding the St. Johns River system, south through Volusia County will be closed to the use of blue crab traps from Aug. 20-29.
Links for more information:
Blue Crab [MyFWC.com]

Permit


Season opens Aug. 1 in Special Permit Zone
Information: Harvest of permit inside the special permit zone reopens Aug. 1. The daily limits are one fish per person and two per vessel and the minimum size limit is 22 inches fork length inside this zone. The Special Permit Zone includes state and federal waters south of Cape Florida in the Atlantic and south of Cape Sable in the Gulf.
The harvest of permit from areas north of the Special Permit Zone is open year-round with a bag limit of two fish per person and size limit of not less than 11 inches or more than 22 inches fork length. One fish over 22 inches total length per person with no more than two over 22 inches per vessel is allowed within the two-fish bag limit north of the Special Permit Zone.  
Links for more information:
Permit [MyFWC.com]

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shore-based shark fishing, trap fisheries, shrimp, and bay scallops.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs

Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
    Link for more information:
    CatchaFloridaMemory.com

    Events

      STATE SEASON UPDATES

      August - September

      State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
      Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens
      Aug. 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) opens
      Aug. 1 – Triggerfish (Gulf) opens
      Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens
      Aug. 10-19 – Blue crab trap closure (Brevard-Palm Beach)
      Aug. 17 – Scallops (Gulf County) opens
      Aug. 20-29 – Blue crab trap closure (FL/GA state line-Volusia)
      Sept. 1 – Snook opens
      Sept. 1 – Gag grouper (4-county) opens
      Sept. 1 – Oyster (Dixie, Wakulla, Levy) opens
      Sept. 11 – Scallops (SE Taylor/Dixie) closes
      Sept. 25 – Scallops (Franklin-NW Taylor & Levy, Citrus & Hernando) closes

      snook
      Cross Fischer with his snook catch.

      EVENTS

      August - September

      Lionfish Events Calendar
      Aug. 6 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – Panama City
      Aug. 7 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – Pensacola
      Aug. 18 – Adult Fishing Clinic – Apollo Beach
      Aug. 20 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – Daytona Beach
      Aug. 21 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – Jacksonville
      Aug. 27 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – Melbourne Beach
      Aug. 28 – Shore-based Shark Fishing Workshop – West Palm Beach


