FWC's Fishing in the Know - August 2018

August 2018
Non-stainless-steel hooks (steel and bronze) increase survival rates of fish. If these hooks cannot be removed from the fish, they will rust and deteriorate sooner than stainless steel and cadmium or nickel-plated hooks. They are also less toxic.
Jason Blitzer with his Lionfish Challenge submission. Sign up for the Challenge today at MyFWC.com/Lionfish.
Shark-fishing from shore public workshops
Share your management input on this important issue
Information: The FWC needs your input on future management of the shore-based shark fishery. Share your input by attending a workshop in person or by sending us comments online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. local time:
Past workshops:
Links for more information:
Workshops [MyFWC.com]
Agenda [MyFWC.com]
Red snapper – Atlantic federal
FWC gathering data at docks during season
Information: The recreational red snapper season in Atlantic federal waters will be open the weekends of Aug. 10-12 and 17-19. In Atlantic federal waters, the daily bag limit will be one fish per person and there is no minimum size limit.
During this season, FWC will have research staff collecting data on red snapper at many of Florida’s boat ramps and docks. As you return from your trip, please take a moment to share your catch information and allow our staff to take samples and measurements. This information helps us and our federal fishery partners improve management of this species.
In addition, help test electronic data collection by voluntarily reporting trip information on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s MyFishCount app. You can get more information at MyFishCount.com.
The app does not replace data collected dockside, though, so if you use the app, please also continue to allow staff to collect data when you return from your trip.
Links for more information:
Snappers [MyFWC.com]
Lionfish Summit call for abstracts
Spiny lobster
Season starts Aug. 6
Information: Spiny lobster opens for recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6.
The recreational daily bag limit and on-the-water possession limit is 6 per person.
Spiny lobster must have a carapace larger than 3 inches and, when harvested by diving, must be measured in the water. The carapace is measured beginning at the forward edge between the rostral horns, excluding any soft tissue, and proceeding along the middle to the rear edge of the carapace.
Harvest is prohibited in Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, the Biscayne Bay Card Sound Spiny Lobster Sanctuary and the no-take areas of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Links for more information:
Spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]
How to measure a spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]
Lobster trap soak
Commercial spiny lobster season trap soak period starts Saturday, July 28 in state waters
Information: The commercial spiny lobster season trap soak period starts early this year, on Saturday, July 28, in state waters. The Commission will discuss continuing this early soak in future years at their September meeting in Tallahassee.
Links for more information:
Spiny lobster [MyFWC.com]
We need your data
Information: Gulf red snapper season may be over, but it’s never too late to report your data.
Continue reporting information from your Gulf red snapper season trips via the iAngler Gulf Red Snapper and iAngler Gulf Red Snapper Charter apps! Learn more about these apps at GulfRedSnapper.org or Facebook.com/GulfRedSnapperApp
.
In addition, if you have received a Gulf Reef Fish Survey in the mail, please fill that out and return it to us whether you use the app or not.
And finally, don’t forget to renew your Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on your license annually at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com before fishing in Gulf state or federal waters for any of the following species: red snapper, gag grouper, greater amberjack, lesser amberjack, banded rudderfish, almaco jack, red grouper, black grouper, vermilion snapper, and gray triggerfish.
Blue crab trap closures
Trap closures slated for Aug. 10-19 and Aug. 20-29
Information: To identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps, the FWC has established regional blue crab trap closures. These closed seasons only apply to standard blue crab traps. The harvest of blue crabs by other gear, such as dip nets and fold-up traps, is allowed during the closures. Traps that are attached to private property such as a dock can continue to be fished during the closures.
All waters of Brevard through Palm Beach counties, excluding the St. Johns River system, will be closed to the use of blue crab traps from Aug. 10-19.
All waters from the Georgia/Florida state line, excluding the St. Johns River system, south through Volusia County will be closed to the use of blue crab traps from Aug. 20-29.
Links for more information:
Blue Crab [MyFWC.com]
Permit
Season opens Aug. 1 in Special Permit Zone
Information: Harvest of permit inside the special permit zone reopens Aug. 1. The daily limits are one fish per person and two per vessel and the minimum size limit is 22 inches fork length inside this zone. The Special Permit Zone includes state and federal waters south of Cape Florida in the Atlantic and south of Cape Sable in the Gulf.
The harvest of permit from areas north of the Special Permit Zone is open year-round with a bag limit of two fish per person and size limit of not less than 11 inches or more than 22 inches fork length. One fish over 22 inches total length per person with no more than two over 22 inches per vessel is allowed within the two-fish bag limit north of the Special Permit Zone.
Links for more information:
Permit [MyFWC.com]
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including shore-based shark fishing, trap fisheries, shrimp, and bay scallops.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]
Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs
Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Link for more information:
STATE SEASON UPDATES
August - September
State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.
Aug. 1 – Permit (Special Permit Zone) opens
Aug. 1 – Amberjack (Gulf) opens
Aug. 1 – Triggerfish (Gulf) opens
Aug. 6 – Spiny lobster opens
Aug. 10-19 – Blue crab trap closure (Brevard-Palm Beach)
Aug. 17 – Scallops (Gulf County) opens
Aug. 20-29 – Blue crab trap closure (FL/GA state line-Volusia)
Sept. 1 – Snook opens
Sept. 1 – Gag grouper (4-county) opens
Sept. 1 – Oyster (Dixie, Wakulla, Levy) opens
Sept. 11 – Scallops (SE Taylor/Dixie) closes
Cross Fischer with his snook catch.
