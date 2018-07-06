Get involved with the 2018 Lionfish challenge

The 2018 Lionfish Challenge is going on now and there is still time to get involved and help rid Florida if this invasive species.
Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.
They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.
The Lionfish challenge rewards divers and fishermen with prizes for removing as many lionfish as they can.
This year’s Challenge will runs through September the 3rd.
It includes a tagged-lionfish component where fishermen who catch an FWC-tagged lionfish can win up to $5,000.
Participants can also win non-cash prizes like GoPro cameras, tumblers, puncture-resistant gloves customized towels and more.
One local fisherman has already made the winner's list – Grayson Sheperd of Apalachicola won 1000 dollars on June the 18th as part of the event.
If you would like to learn more about the 2018 Lionfish Challenge or to sign up - go online to MyFWC.com/Lionfish.
http://live.oysterradio.com/