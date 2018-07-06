FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

JAMIE is a super sweet, happy, pretty little lady with beautiful manners. She is social, knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. She is a nice medium size, heartworm negative and will be spayed soon. If you have been waiting for a smart, easy to train dog to add to your family, you'll want to meet our Jamie!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
