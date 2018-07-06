The Franklin County road department is starting the process of building a new office at the road camp on Highway 65.
Public works director Howard Nabors said the office the department currently uses was originally built as a house about 80 years ago and the department really needs to replace it.
They have put out bids but don't yet have a clear picture of how much the new office will cost to build, though they estimate around 200 thousand dollars.
Nabors said he thinks the project can be done without increasing the road department budget as the department could pay for the construction over a number of years using money set aside to pay for new equipment.
That fund gets about 48 thousand dollars a year.
County commissioner Noah Lockley said to make sure the building is large enough to house not only the road department but also mosquito control which currently operates out of an old 12 by 12 building at the road camp.
