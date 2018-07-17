Girl Scouts seeking nominees for the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards

If you know an extraordinary woman who has distinguished herself as an outstanding member of the community – the girl scouts would like to hear about her.
The Girl Scouts are looking for nominees for the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards.
The award program is now in its 20 th year - it has recognized over 100 women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community.
Nominees must live or work in the 9 counties of the Florida Panhandle which includes Franklin, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
Nominees should have a history of civic, professional or philanthropic commitment , be a role model for girls, and demonstrate a commitment to advocacy for improving the lives of women.
The deadline for nominations is August 31st .
Nomination forms are on-line at the girl scouts of the Florida Panhandle website at www.gscfp.org.
And there is a girl scout troop in Franklin County – it was organized earlier this year.
The program is open for girls grades K-12 and membership is only 25 dollars.
If you have a young lady in the family who would like to take part or if you would like to volunteer, please contact Ms. Keyana Floyd at 888-271-8778.
