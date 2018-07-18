FDC Announces Hiring Bonuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announces $1,000 hiring bonuses for new hires at institutions statewide. Applicants who complete their correctional officer certification through either FDC or certain state colleges will be eligible for the bonus. Paid training is available.
Certified new hires are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
• Columbia Correctional Institution (Lake City)
• Cross City Correctional Institution (Cross City)
• Franklin Correctional Institution (Carrabelle)
• Florida State Prison (Raiford)
• Gulf Correctional Institution (Wewahitchka)
• Hamilton Correctional Institution (Jasper)
• Hardee Correctional Institution (Bowling Green)
• Martin Correctional Institution (Indiantown)
• Mayo Correctional Institution (Mayo)
• Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)
• Okeechobee Correctional Institution (Okeechobee)
• Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)
• Santa Rosa Correctional Institution (Milton)
• Suwannee Correctional Institution (Live Oak)
• Taylor Correctional Institution (Perry)
• Union Correctional Institution (Raiford)
• Wakulla Correctional Institution (Crawfordville)
For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please visit FLDOCjobs.com where you can watch our recruitment video.
