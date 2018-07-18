Florida’s Great Northwest has launched new website to lure new business to our area.
Florida’s Great Northwest is a regional economic development organization representing the 12-county “Panhandle” region of Florida from Escambia to Franklin counties.
The group's purpose is to assist companies that are evaluating Northwest Florida as a business location.
The new website, www.FloridasGreatNorthwest.com features content that highlights the region’s business advantages and key assets, and is designed to help generate opportunities for business growth in Northwest Florida.
The website has images, maps, and regional and county data to showcase Northwest Florida as a business friendly location as well a a draw for tourists.
The website will also serve as a lead generator by allowing the group to see who has been visiting the website and what pages they have been viewing.
Again the new website can be found at www.FloridasGreatNorthwest.com
