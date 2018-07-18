The St. George Plantation is holding its annual photo contest so if you are a photographer you might want to get involved.
The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers with no limit to the number of entries.
There is a 5.00 fee per entry.
The subject matter is open to the imagination; however the picture must have been taken on St. George Island, and be current within the past 2 years.
Prizes will be awarded to both amateur and professional photographers; first place is 150.00, second is 100.00 and third is 75.00.
Award winning photographs will also be framed and displayed in the Plantation clubhouse as part of the Plantation’s art collection.
You can find all forms, including the rules and guidelines, at the Plantation website www.stgeorgeplantation.com.
The competition ends on August 31st, winners will be notified in September.
