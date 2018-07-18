July 18, 2018 PRESS RELEASE: FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL GRADE

The release of school grades by Commissioner Pam Stewart on June 28, 2018, revealed Franklin County School PK-12 received a grade of “I”.
Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) issued this grade because the data from the three testing platform providers indicated that FCS failed to meet the requirement to test 95% of students.
FLDOE has outlined the appeal process and allows for a 30-day window to appeal the data that was used to derive the school grade.
The district submitted an appeal based on the fact that one of the testing platform providers did not submit test scores (to FLDOE) for seven FCS students who were therefore not included in the school grade calculation.
We feel confident the re- calculation, with the inclusion of these students’ tests, will result in FCS receiving a school grade. We expect a school grade at the end of July, when the appeals process is complete.
