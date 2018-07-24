Gov. Scott Announces 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the release of the 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide. The annual guide, created by the Florida Defense Support Task Force, offers a summary of Florida’s laws, programs and services benefitting military service members and their families. It also highlights Florida’s low tax and financial advantages, educational benefits, professional licensure opportunities and fee waivers for service men, women and their families stationed in Florida. A digital copy of the 2018 Florida Military-Friendly Guide is available HERE.
Governor Scott said, “As a proud Navy veteran, and the son of a World War II veteran, I want to make sure our military and their families have access to the services they need. Florida is the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation, and since I took office, we’ve invested hundreds of millions in funding for services and benefits for our military and veterans. Our Florida Military-Friendly Guide is another great resource for our military members to learn more about these great benefits and everything Florida has to offer to those who serve.”
Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, 20 major military installations and three unified commands. Since 2011, under the leadership of Governor Scott, Florida has invested hundreds of millions in funding to support active military, veterans and their families – including more than $180 million in this year’s budget. Governor Scott’s focus on serving those that serve our nation has also helped drive down the unemployment rate for veterans in Florida to a low 2.9 percent – nearly an entire percent lower than the national average and a decrease of more than six percent since 2010. To foster enhanced cooperation between state agencies and Florida’s military installations, Governor Scott holds regular meetings with Florida’s base commanders and heads of state agencies.
Representative Jay Trumbull of Panama City, Chair of the Florida Defense Support Task Force, said, “The Florida Military-Friendly Guide is a great resource for military service men, women and their families in the Sunshine State. Enterprise Florida and the Florida Defense Support Task Force will continue to support military members and their families, and work to maintain Florida’s status as the most military-friendly state in the nation.”
The defense industry provides an annual economic impact of $84.9 billion and accounts for more than 801,000 jobs in Florida. Defense continues to be the fourth largest contributor to the state economy behind agriculture and tourism. The Florida Military-Friendly Guide is distributed annually to Florida’s military bases and defense communities.
