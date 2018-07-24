Eastpoint Limerock Wildfire Press Release

On 06/24/18 the Eastpoint Limerock Wildfire burned 36 Homes with an estimated 1.7 Million Dollars in damages.
The following Actions have been taken by Franklin County including the Franklin County Emergency Management office:
A Local State of Emergency was signed on 06/24/18 at 8:24 PM.
All residents requiring a power pole, the exception being 588 Ridge Road who has chosen not to remove the debris from the lot, have received a power pole and it has been installed. Power Poles were installed by Cates Electric and meters have been installed by Duke Energy
Duke Energy does not require connection fees for reconnecting all the power poles that were impacted by the fire. Power poles were purchased with donations received by Franklin County Emergency Management/Franklin’s Promise.
Eastpoint Water and Sewer & Varner Plumbing are working together to get all temporary housing connected to Water and Sewer. Assistance with Fees for reconnecting Water & Sewer are available through Franklin County Emergency Management/Franklin’s Promise Donations that have been received.
All debris was removed by 07/11/18 by volunteer contractors (Roberts and Roberts, Jason White, Coastline, The City of Tallahassee, and Sapp Brothers Logging). Franklin County Road Department assisted with the removal of debris. Franklin County Board of County Commissioners and Franklin County Solid Waste waived all tipping fees.
All 24 temporary housing trailers have arrived and are staged on the Franklin County School Board Property on Hwy 65 in Eastpoint. These temporary housing trailers were purchased by Franklin County Board of County Commissioners from the Government Surplus Auction. Capital Area Community Action has purchased the 24 Temporary Housing Trailers from the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners to assist Franklin County in providing housing for residents who were impacted. These 24 Temporary Housing Trailers will be loaned to survivors for a period of 6 months to allow time for Permanent Housing solutions.
Temporary Housing Trailers are being stocked with move in kits which include sheets, pillows, pillow cases, blankets, towels, dishes, silverware, coffee pot, glasses, laundry basket, broom, mop, cleaning supplies, garbage cans, etc. The Move-In-Kits are from the donations received and have been prepared by Ms. Tamera Allen and volunteers at the Donations Receiving Center located at the Carrabelle City Hall Complex.
The City of Carrabelle has graciously donated space at the Carrabelle City Hall Complex on Gray Avenue in Carrabelle. This Donations Receiving Center has allowed Franklin County Emergency Management/Franklin’s Promise Coalition the ability to store the extremely large amount of donations that have been received. With this space volunteers were able to sort and organize the donations.
All impacted residents are on the list for our long-term recovery plan.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning & Franklin County Board of County Commissioners have waived all possible local permitting fees to assist impacted residents.
Federal and State fees cannot be waived for permitting. Assistance with these fees are available through the Franklin County Emergency Management/Franklin’s Promise Donations that have been received.
Temporary Housing Trailers are being delivered to home sites. 10 Trailers have been delivered and set up. 3 Trailers will be delivered as soon as the property sites are set up and prepared for the placement of the Temporary Housing Trailer.
All property sites are currently being prepared for Temporary Housing Trailer delivery.
Eastpoint Church of God so graciously set up as our Temporary Shelter and received food donations during the Response Phase of this fire.
Tom Williams with the Salvation Army provided the Canteen and cleaning supplies for 2 weeks following the fire. Over 2000 meals were prepared and delivered through the Salvation Army Canteen.
2 Tractor Trailers are being used to store donations at the Eastpoint Fire House. These trailers were graciously donated by Peggy Miller and Mike and Paige Richards.
Donations are being loaded at the Carrabelle Donation Receiving Center and delivered to the impacted residents regularly by Franklin County Emergency Management and Franklin’s Promise.
We are asking that anyone who was an unauthorized secondary resident and your home was destroyed to please contact Franklin County Emergency Management to discuss your options for temporary housing assistance.
Due to the extremely heartwarming volume of donations received, we are no longer accepting donations other than monetary at this time. Please mail monetary donations to Franklin County Emergency Management, 28 Airport Road, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Make checks payable to Franklin’s Promise with a note of Eastpoint Fire.
The Carrabelle Donation Receiving Center is open by appointment only. Appointments should be made via Ms. Tamara Allen @ 850-524-1153.
http://live.oysterradio.com/