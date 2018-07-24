Volunteer Florida Announces Third Year of Funding for Rural Communities

July 23, 2018 – TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Volunteer Florida announced its third year of funding to help students in Florida’s rural communities succeed in school. The Rural Community Assets Fund (RCAF) will provide grantees with capacity-building support so that they can use volunteers in service to students. Volunteer Florida will distribute up to a total of $100,000; respondents can apply for between $5,000 and $10,000.
“Volunteer Florida’s Rural Community Assets Fund supports volunteer generation in the state’s most sparsely populated counties,” said David Mica, Jr., CEO of Volunteer Florida. “This funding will help strengthen communities specifically by enlisting fellow Floridians as volunteers to enhance educational programming for youth.”
More than half of Florida’s counties are eligible. Click here for the full list.
Proposals are due to Volunteer Florida on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 5:00 PM EST. The 2018-2019 Request for Proposals, Appendices and additional information are available here.
A technical assistance conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST.
More about Volunteer Florida’s RCAF:
Volunteer Florida’s Rural Community Assets Fund allows grantees to recruit, equip and mobilize volunteers in eligible rural areas across the state to address the acute educational needs of underserved children and youth in early childhood education settings and within the K-12 education system. RCAF is open to any community or faith-based organization that maintains 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, or government entity in Florida.
Any questions concerning the Request for Proposals should be submitted to RCAF@volunteerflorida.org.
