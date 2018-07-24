Sheriff's office collecting back to school supplies

The new school year is starting soon, and that means many students and classrooms will need school supplies and they might not be able to afford them.
The Franklin County sheriff's office has started its annual back to school supply drive to make sure all of our local students and teachers have what they need to succeed.
They will accept all types of back to school items like pencils and pens, erasers and highlighters, glue, crayons, and even backpacks.
Loose leaf paper and notebooks are also needed.
Collection boxes are at the Dollar General and the IGA in Carrabelle, at the Dollar General in Eastpoint and at the Dollar General and the Piggly Wiggly in Apalachicola.
The items that are collected will be given to the schools to distribute to teachers and students as needed.
http://live.oysterradio.com/