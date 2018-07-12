Local science students attend Unmanned Systems STEM Summer Challenge

Five local students joined students from 3 other area schools to take part in a three-day, Unmanned Systems STEM Summer Challenge at Gulf Coast State College in June.
The program allowed 9th and 10th grade students from Gulf and Franklin counties learn more about drones and the growing number of jobs associated with unmanned and autonomous systems.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University provided the high-tech learning opportunity at no cost to participating students through a partnership with the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium.
Gulf Coast State College provided space, faculty and technical support.
During the event, student teams designed, constructed, and flew a hovercraft and coded terrestrial and aerial vehicles to navigate through obstacle courses to conduct autonomous “missions.”
On the final day of the challenge, students tested their skills by maneuvering the systems during a series of competitions.
Students were accompanied to the event by FCS Science Teacher, Lucinda Mathews.
